Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 3,840 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after buying an additional 73,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,197 shares of company stock worth $2,169,560. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

