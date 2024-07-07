Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 474 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

