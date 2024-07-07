Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $53.04 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Illumina worth $53,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.62.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

