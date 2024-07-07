Patrick John Finn Sells 476 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $22,848.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88.

TWST opened at $48.47 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $55.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,896.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

