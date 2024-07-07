Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,758 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of SBA Communications worth $49,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 132,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 200.0% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.86. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

