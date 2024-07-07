Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 945,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $51,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGA. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magna International by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 53,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

Magna International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGA opened at $42.27 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

