Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,291 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $50,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

