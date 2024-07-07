Paula Green Sells 322 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $15,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $14,674.77.

On Thursday, June 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $48.47 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

