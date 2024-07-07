Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,958 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Baxter International worth $50,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Baxter International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of BAX opened at $34.91 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

