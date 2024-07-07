Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 170,479 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $33,840,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth about $8,537,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,104,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPAY opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

