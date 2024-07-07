Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

