Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of C$58.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

