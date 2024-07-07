Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

GOOGL stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $190.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

