ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 264000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, research analysts predict that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.034375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

