PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $70,000 Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

