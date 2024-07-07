JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.87

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 1841803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.