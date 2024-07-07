JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.87

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 1841803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
