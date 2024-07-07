PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.80

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.80 and last traded at $110.75, with a volume of 40440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

