Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.86

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 915935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 810,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 55,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.