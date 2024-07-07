Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.38

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 88152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 127,682 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

