Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 293.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,861. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

