First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 822 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $174.18 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.57 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

