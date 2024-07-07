First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATO opened at $114.62 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

