Norden Group LLC Invests $620,000 in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 855,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $391,405.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,178 shares of company stock worth $9,387,927. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

