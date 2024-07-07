First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

