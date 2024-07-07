Norden Group LLC Purchases New Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 138,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.