Norden Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,510,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

