VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

