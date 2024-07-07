3,609 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,785,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

