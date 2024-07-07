KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

