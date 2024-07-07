T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.79 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

