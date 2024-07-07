First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 104 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $189.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.93 and its 200 day moving average is $188.87. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.