First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $216.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $180.38 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

