Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

