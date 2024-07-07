First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 5,524 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,030,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 252.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,714,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,581 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 173.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after acquiring an additional 987,376 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVUE. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

