First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $489,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

