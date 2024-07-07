Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.94%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

