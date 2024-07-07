Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 349,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,055,000 after purchasing an additional 275,334 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
