First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 54,781 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,781 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KT were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in KT by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KT by 1,292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in KT by 1,227.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KT

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.