Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $74,868,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 258,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $169.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.30.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

