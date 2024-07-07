First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 246 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $151.74 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

