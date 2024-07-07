Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 280092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Oncimmune Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85. The company has a market capitalization of £7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -328.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.76.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

