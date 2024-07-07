Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.22

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), with a volume of 2804744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.29 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.51 million, a P/E ratio of -130.70 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

