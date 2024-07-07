Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,295.00

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,295 ($16.38) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($15.56), with a volume of 1593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.05).

Dewhurst Group Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 992.12. The company has a market cap of £57.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,088.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.