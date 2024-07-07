Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.60

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.60 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.60), with a volume of 980638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.58).

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £232.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.90.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s payout ratio is -2,727.27%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

