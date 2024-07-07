Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66). Approximately 4,980,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,588,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.80 ($0.60).

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £311.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

