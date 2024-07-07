Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Trading Down 4.1%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.28. 21,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 145,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Koppers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KOP

Koppers Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $746.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,597,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Koppers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Koppers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.