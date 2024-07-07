Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 265,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 679,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease Price Performance
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 9.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.