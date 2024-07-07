SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 458,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 310,205 shares.The stock last traded at $21.61 and had previously closed at $21.55.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

