MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 497,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 476,222 shares.The stock last traded at $18.70 and had previously closed at $20.56.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 8.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
