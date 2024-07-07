Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 755,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 211,498 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $18.26.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 137,288 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 780,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 468,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 123,090 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

